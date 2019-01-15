Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SFA seals Karachi’s bakery over neglecting hygienic standards

SFA, Bakery, seals

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has sealed a local bakery over neglecting hygienic standards in city’s area of Guru Mandir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Sindh’s food watchdog body the bakery was temporary sealed over failing to improve hygienic standards set by the body, despite several warnings.

“Not a single purchase receipt was available in the bakery during the raid,” the officials informed the media.

The Sindh Food Authority has become active after the recent death cases of children in Karachi and Hyderabad and reinforcement of the staff in the body.

Last week, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Imtiaz Abro had said “No eatery in Hyderabad have food permit”.

Read more: Karachi: SFA officials seal two factories making unhygienic food stuff

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the SFA’s deputy director said the food watchdog is taking actions against the eateries on war-footings.

“As many as 51 bakeries, restaurants and the food points were served notices over neglecting hygienic standards,” he said.

Mr Abro said, it was learnt that eateries were holding old licenses of the municipal authority, which have no legal credibility.

The food permits are now being issued by the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Bilawal takes notice of Larkana’s melodious complainant, orders redressal

Pakistan

BAP’s Manzoor Ahmed Kakar wins Senate by-poll

Pakistan

Govt to announce new petroleum policy in March: Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan

Supreme Court seeks fresh medical report of mentally ill death row prisoner


ARY NEWS URDU