SFA seals Karachi’s bakery over neglecting hygienic standards

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has sealed a local bakery over neglecting hygienic standards in city’s area of Guru Mandir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Sindh’s food watchdog body the bakery was temporary sealed over failing to improve hygienic standards set by the body, despite several warnings.

“Not a single purchase receipt was available in the bakery during the raid,” the officials informed the media.

The Sindh Food Authority has become active after the recent death cases of children in Karachi and Hyderabad and reinforcement of the staff in the body.

Last week, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Imtiaz Abro had said “No eatery in Hyderabad have food permit”.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the SFA’s deputy director said the food watchdog is taking actions against the eateries on war-footings.

“As many as 51 bakeries, restaurants and the food points were served notices over neglecting hygienic standards,” he said.

Mr Abro said, it was learnt that eateries were holding old licenses of the municipal authority, which have no legal credibility.

The food permits are now being issued by the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

