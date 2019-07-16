S&GAD notifies major reshuffle of officers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has notified postings and transfers of its officers in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ahmer Sohail Kaifi, Section Officer Services 1, has been directed to report Services Department and Khurram Hameed was posted on the same position who was previously performing duties of disposal of the Home Department.

Tariq Qureshi has been deputed as Additional Commissioner Coordination Lahore, succeeding Sohail Khawaja, whereas, Director-General Industry Mudassir Riaz Malik appointed as Director-General (DG) Excise and Taxation after transferring Akram Ashraf Gondal to the Services Department.

DG Population Welfare Naeemuddin Rathore was also transferred after the appointment of Sahibzadi Wasima Umar on the position, according to the notification.

Admin Officer Benevolent Fund – Al-Falah Building Lahore, Muhammad Shoaib, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh and Additional Home Secretary Adnan Arshad Aulakh was given charge of DG Sports Punjab after directing Nadeem Sarwar to report to Services Department.

