Shaan calls for buying Rupee to support it against Dollar

As US dollar traded at all-time high of Rs. 153.50 in interbank market on

Tuesday, several famous personalities appealed the nation to stop hoarding dollars in anticipation of a price hike.

Earlier in the day, religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani called it a ‘grave sin’ to hoard dollars ‘at this time’ in order to sell them off when rupee devalues.

The latest personality to call for selling the dollars is Shaan Shahid, who took to twitter and asked the nation to support the rupee.

He wrote: Appeal to all my fellow Pakistanis .. #buybackpakRs no matter how little or how big one affords but let’s put in our share

Also on Tuesday, a resident of Gujranwala on Tuesday set his US dollars on fire after continuous devaluation of rupee in Interbank and open market, reported ARY News.

Amjad set the dollars he possessed on fire to initiate a movement to stabilise Pakistani rupee against the greenback.

“I’m setting my dollars ablaze with an aim to stabilise the country’s economy”, Amjad said while talking to ARY News correspondent Ghulam Fareed.

He urged masses to do the same and avoid trading in US dollar to strengthen Pakistani rupee.

