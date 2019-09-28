“You spoke like a lion who will fight for freedom till the last breath. The nation sir stands behind you in every word,” wrote filmstar Shaan Shahid soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan finished his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Though a number of Pakistani celebrities including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ali Zafar, Farhan Saeed, and Sanam Saeed showered praise upon Prime Minister Imran Khan over his UNGA speech but Shaan Shahid whose comments went instantly viral on social media.

Shaan not only praised the PM’s fearless speech, his stance on Kashmir and his act of taking up the issue of Islamophobia at the world body but also expressed his own sentiments while hearing the speech.

“The best speech I have ever heard from a leader. Imran Khan, you spoke like a true Muslim, fearless yet striving for peace, not war. Your explanation of radical Islam was never done by any Muslim leader Thankyou from 1.3 billion Muslims who you represented at the UN,” Shaan wrote in series of tweets after the PM’s speech.

About his own feelings, Shaan wrote that he not only cried, clapped but also felt immensely proud while hearing Imran Khan speak at the UNGA

“You spoke as the son of the soil a true leader who strives for peace and betterment of his people . You spoke like a lion who will fight for freedom till the last breath. The nation sir stands behind you in every word,” Shaan concluded.

Modi treating Kashmiris ‘worse than animals’: Imran Khan tells UNGA

PM Khan, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Occupied Kashmir which have been in force since the Modi government revoked the region’s decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people.

The premier also warned the world about the threats Modi government’s Hindu-supremacist agenda poses to the world and how suppressing the freedom movement of Kashmir can result in a nuclear war.

He also touched upon the topic of Islamophobia and maintained that some political leaders coined the term “radical Islamic terrorism” for political benefits and shed light upon how the resulting hate then led to Islamophobia in the west.

