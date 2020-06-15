Ertugrul is a classic masterpiece: Shaan Shahid

Actor and director Shaan Shahid has shared his views about the Turkish epic Ertugrul Ghazi after he finished watching it on Netflix.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he wrote “Just finished watching it what a good effort.. a classic masterpiece.”

Shahid gave a shout out to the producers and cast of the Turkish series and thanked Netlix as well.

“Special thanks to the producers #mohmatbezdag #kemaltekden directors #akifozkan #metingunay #hakanarslan . The cast and the technicians who all worked tirelessly to make this epic. Thankyou #Netflix”

Just finished watching it what a good effort.. a classic masterpiece. Special thanks to the producers #mohmatbezdag #kemaltekden directors #akifozkan #metingunay #hakanarslan . The cast ♥️ and the technicians who all worked tirelessly to make this epic.thankyou #Netflix pic.twitter.com/AydxQU1N3v — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) June 14, 2020

Earlier, the Waar actor had shared his reservations and said that the national television channel should focus on local legends and heroes.

Actor and TV host Javeria Saud also shared that she has fallen in love with the show. “This wonderful series touched my spirit and my soul,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added that the show is “an excellent interpretation of the true Muslim spirit and portrays Muslim saints and followers with a more realistic feeling that could cut across religious lines and reach a western audience.”

Earlier, Nida Yasir had also revealed that she is watching Ertugrul Ghazi in quarantine.

Actors Osman Khalid Butt, Adnan Malik, Ahmed Ali Butt, Bilal Ashraf and Gohar Rasheed had also praised the Turkish epic.

The historical fiction series has been dubbed in Urdu for Pakistani audience and airs on Pakistan Television Network every day at 7:55 pm on the request of PM Imran Khan.

Comments

comments