Shaan Shahid Shafqat Amanat Ali to release a patriotic song
It’s no secret that super star Shaan Shahid is a die-hard patriot. If you still had any doubts, the actor is making sure to dispel them as he announced his latest project.
The Waar actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a snippet of a song that he’s worked on closely with renowned singer Shafqat Amanat Ali. According to Shaan himself, who wrote the song, it is a “love song for the country.”
“The love for Pakistan runs in my veins. It mixes in the ink of my pen and spreads in voice of our legends. A love song for the country written by Shaan Shahid and sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali coming soon,” he announced, sharing a video of Shafqat in a recording booth singing the yet-to-be-released song.
He also shared what seems to be the name of the song: “Tairay ishq dai char gaye rang watna,” he tweeted.