Shaan Shahid doesn’t like SRK’s voice over for ‘The Lion King’

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid is quite angry at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for his dub in the The Lion King’s Hindi version.

King Khan shared a short clip from the Disney remake on his Twitter. The Waar actor was quick to criticize and advised SRK to change his voice expression for a lions dub.

In reply to Khan’s tweet, Shaan wrote “Please don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in Shah Rukh’s voice, it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub.”

“James Earl Jones must be laughing.. what Shah Rukh failed to understand if that the characters in the film are sketched according to the dubbing artists facial expressions .. if you see Simba he resembles Matthew Brodrick,” he said in another tweet.

The heartthrob’s fans called out Shahid for the undue criticism and some went onto say that he is jealous. The veteran actor clarified he doesn’t hate the Bollywood star and has no reason to be jealous.

He explained that he is entitled to his own ‘opinion’ and loves his Lion King [1994] memories.

SRK has lent his voice to Mufasa while his 21-year-old son Aryan Khan has voiced for Simba in the famous Disney film’s dubbed version.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is the live-action version of the 1994 animated classic.

