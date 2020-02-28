Pakistani actor and producer Shaan Shahid lauded Pakistan’s women cricket team for kicking off T20 World Cup with a win against West Indies.

He took to Twitter and wrote “Women in green, so proud of you for bringing us pride honour and joy. Keep shining.”

The Waar actor also stressed on giving women’s team the same amount of recognition as the men’s team.

He urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support women’s cricket even more than they already are by introducing a separate tournament for female cricketers.

“PCB must support the women’s cricket in Pakistan more women’s domestic cricket a new tournament should be announced, Fatima Jinnah cup equivalent to Quaid e Azam trophy.”

#womeningreen so proud of you ⭐️🇵🇰 for bringing us pride honour and joy . Keep shining ⭐️🇵🇰 . #pcb must support the #women’s cricket in Pakistan more women’s domestic cricket a new tournament should be announced , Fatima Jinnah cup equivalent to Quaid e Azam trophy. pic.twitter.com/0QAc321YsU — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 26, 2020

Twitter users also supported his idea to promote women’s cricket.

Let's get this done Shan bhai. These girls must be awarded, rewarded in taken care of in same fashion.

These are our girls, pride of our home.

Bravo.👏👏👏❤🌷🌷🌷🌷 — Sense&Sensibility (@Fazl_e_Kareem) February 26, 2020

One user admired the titled he suggested for the tournament.

Iove the tournament title shaan bhai ! — fahad baloch (@fahd093) February 27, 2020

The star also gave a shout out to bowler Diana Baig for “fighting like a lioness” as Pakistan beat defending champions by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Pakistan has taken on England on Friday.

