Shaan Shahid wants a separate cricket tournament for Pakistan women

Shaan Shahid

Pakistani actor and producer Shaan Shahid lauded Pakistan’s women cricket team for kicking off T20 World Cup with a win against West Indies. 

He took to Twitter and wrote “Women in green, so proud of you for bringing us pride honour and joy. Keep shining.”

The Waar actor also stressed on giving women’s team the same amount of recognition as the men’s team.

He urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support women’s cricket even more than they already are by introducing a separate tournament for female cricketers.

“PCB must support the women’s cricket in Pakistan more women’s domestic cricket a new tournament should be announced, Fatima Jinnah cup equivalent to Quaid e Azam trophy.”

Twitter users also supported his idea to promote women’s cricket.

One user admired the titled he suggested for the tournament.

The star also gave a shout out to bowler Diana Baig for “fighting like a lioness” as Pakistan beat defending champions by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Pakistan has taken on England on Friday.

