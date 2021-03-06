ISLAMABAD: Famous actor of the Pakistan film industry, Shaan Shahid on Saturday extended his support to Prime Minister Imran Khan after he got a vote of confidence from the National Assembly today.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said that he stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan as he stood for Pakistan. ” My vote might not count in the parliament. But my prayers for you [and] Pakistan will always be heard and counted in the court of the ALMIGHTY,” he said in a message on the micro-blogging site.

⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ I stand with you as you stand for Pakistan . My vote might not count in the parliament. But my prayers for you & Pakistan will always be heard and counted in the court of the ALMIGHTY. Your success is the success of Pakistan 🇵🇰 #Pakistanhameshazindabad pic.twitter.com/cVvfhYetT9 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 6, 2021



“Your success is the success of Pakistan,” Shaan Shaid said while showing his support to the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan earlier in the day successfully obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes.

Addressing in the National Assembly, after gaining a vote of confidence from the House, PM Imran Khan said when you come out of a difficult time, you get stronger.

He thanked all the MNAs supporting him for taking out the time and attending the session to vote.

Read More: PM Imran Khan has got vote of confidence, NA speaker conveys to president

Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response to his reservations, PM Imran Khan said he was surprised over the ECP’s statement that the Senate elections were transparently held.

“If this was a good election, what would be the worst,” he asked. He advised the ECP to get a briefing from the secret agencies of the country after that they will come to know how money was used in the recent Senate elections.

PM Khan announced to bring election reforms in the country. “Want to tell the ECP, we are introducing electronic voting machines.”

Comments

comments