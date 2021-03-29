Shab-e-Barat being observed with religious fervor across country

KARACHI: Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness) is being observed across the country with great religious fervor and solemnity, ARY News reported.

The night falls on fifteenth day of Sha’ban and around two weeks before the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. With the setting of the sun, the faithful start gathering in mosques to offer special prayers and seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah.

Nawafil are offered throughout the night to seek blessings of the Almighty Allah. Shab-e-Barat gives a chance to the people to seek forgiveness from the Almighty. It is said that the night welcomes the holy month of Ramazan.

People fast next day as a part of Sunnah. Various dishes are also made and distributed on this night. On the occasion, special dua will be offered for complete elimination of coronavirus from the country and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In a statement, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on this holy night in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and pray for the country’s prosperity and get rid of pandemic.

