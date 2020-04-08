Shab-e-Barat being observed with religious fervor, solemnity

KARACHI: Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness) is being observed across the country with religious fervor and solemnity, ARY News reported.

The night falls on fifteenth day of Sha’ban and around two weeks before the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Special prayers and ‘Nawafil’ are offered throughout the night to seek blessings of the Almighty Allah.

Shab-e-Barat gives a chance to the people to seek forgiveness from the Almighty. It is said that the night welcomes the holy month of Ramazan.

People fast next day as a part of Sunnah. Various dishes are also made and distributed on this night. On the occasion, special dua will be offered for complete elimination of coronavirus from the country and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

However, due to the situation arising out of coronavirus, the people this time around will spend the night at homes offering prayers and seeking blessings of God Almighty.

The religious scholars have appealed to the masses to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night for warding off the deadly pandemic of coronavirus.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said that people should avoid gathering in big congregations of Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the pandemic and they should rather arrange for prayers at their homes. He said special prayers should be offered to Allah Almighty for safety from the pandemic.

