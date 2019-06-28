Shabahat Ali appointed as executive director of NITB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday appointed renowned IT expert Shabahat Ali Khan as executive director of National Information Technology Board (NITB), ARY News reported.

Sources said that the prime minister wanted to restructure NIBT on the modern lines in order to meet the challenges of the current era.

The sources further said that Shabahat Ali Khan had a vast experience in the IT field and was the founder of world’s first IOT Micro Satellite Company. He had established several IT and telecom companies in the United States. Shabahat had also introduced the NADRA’s computer system.

Earlier on March 14,Underscoring the need for specialised training programme, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that Pakistan had lagged behind in software exports due to lack of focus and proper training.

The President had said this during a video conference with a group of leading Pakistani IT experts from Silicon Valley to discuss Pakistan software business initiative and training programmes for information technology students of the country.

According to a statement released from the ministry, the president had emphasized that if executed as proposed Pakistan could generate foreign exchange and had a world class software workforce.

