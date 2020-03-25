Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan, announces Mufti Muneeb   

KARACHI: Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Wednesday announced that the Shaban-ul-Moazzam moon has been sighted across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting of the central Ruet-i-Hilal committee under the chair of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman was held at the met office in Karachi while zonal committee meetings were held in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and other areas.

Mufti Muneeb announced the moon sighting after receiving credible and enough witnesses. The first of the Shaban will fall on 26 March (tomorrow) while Shab-e-barat will fall on the midnight between 8 and 9 April.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Shab-e-barat has special significance as special prayers are offered in the mosques throughout the night to seek blessings of the Almighty Allah and forgiveness for their sins.

On March 17, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Shaban 1441 AH on the evening of 25 March.

The new moon of Shaban, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 14-28 PST on 24 March (Tuesday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of

Shaban, 1441 AH on the evening of Wednesday 25 March i.e. 29th of Rajab, 1441 AH, the met office predicted.

The crescent of Shaban, the 8th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be sighted on the evening of 25 March.

