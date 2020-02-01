Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shabana Azmi comes back home, condition stable post horrific accident

Shabana Azmi

Veteran Bollywood actress, Shabana Azmi has recovered and returned home after meeting a fateful road accident two weeks prior.

Azmi was discharged from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after her car met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on January 18.

Read More: Bollywood’s Shabana Azmi sustains injuries in horrific car accident

Shabana who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition following the car crash, took to Twitter to thank her healthcare professionals and those that prayed for her.

The tweet read: “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful.”

The actress was travelling with her husband, Javed Akhtar when their car smashed into a truck en route to Pune.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Entertainment associations ask studios, actors to halt filming

Lifestyle

Huge announcement for Adam Sandler fans

Lifestyle

The Crown: Final season welcomes a new ‘queen’

Lifestyle

Bill Gates’ daughter gets engaged to Muslim millionaire


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close