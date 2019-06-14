Shabbar Zaidi warns of action against trade mis-invoicing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday directed to take action against trade mis-invoicing, ARY News reported.

Shabbar Zaidi said that the government would take strict action against mis-invoicing in exports under Customs Act-1969.

He asked the concerned authorities to identify forgery in invoicing of export declarations and ordered to prepare a list of all export items.

The chairmen directed to devise a comprehensive mechanism in this regard and added that it should be ensured that export facilities would not be affected by the system.

Earlier on June 11, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had said that board’s capacity would be enhanced to meet tax targets.

Talking to journalists, Shabbar Zaidi had said that FBR could not achieve the tax targets by following the conventional process.

He had said, “First of all we have to identify the sectors that are still out of tax net and then take measures to bring it under tax net.” In agriculture sectors, Zaidi had said that the government imposed tax on middle man.

