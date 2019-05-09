Shabbar Zaidi to be made ‘honorary’ FBR chairman, notification due today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint Shabbar Zaidi as honorary chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The notification of the key appointment is likely to be released will be released today. Zaidi will not take salary as the FBR chairman, however, he will be fully authorised to exercise powers of the key position.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken senior FBR officers into confidence over the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi for the top position, sources added.

The development came forth after meeting of Zaidi with senior government officials.

Whereas, some senior FBR officers had also met Advisor to PM on Establishment Shehzad Arbab yesterday to appraise their reservations regarding Zaidi’s appointment.

Arbab had assured FBR officials to forward their concerns to the PM Imran Khan.

Read More: No legal obstacle in appointing Shabbar Zaidi as chairman FBR: Naseem

Earlier in the day, the newly-appointed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the country’s economic situation and several other affairs.

The meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s House was also attended by Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Matters related to tax collection and recommendations for the betterment of the tax collection system were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister apprised Zaidi of his vision pertaining to reforms in the country’s revenue authority.

Khan appointed Zaidi — a renowned chartered accountant and tax affairs expert — as the FBR chief earlier this week.

The decision was announced during an interaction with reporters and anchors in Islamabad. Syed Shabbar Zaidi is appointed as head of the tax collection body days after the removal of Jahanzeb Khan from the post.

