FBR, traders to start registration process from next week: chairman

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi, on Friday made an announcement for the commencement of registration process of trade areas and markets, ARY News reported.

Shabbar Zaidi said in his Twitter message that the registration process will start next week in a bid to move forward for the implementation of the government’s agreement with traders.

He detailed the registration process, saying the committees representing traders of each area and market will be covering the whole country will be notified. Zaidi termed it as ‘a new beginning’ when traders and the revenue institutions will jointly work for the registration.

FBR is pleased to announce that process of implementation of agreement with traders will start next week. Committees represented by the traders of each area/ market, covering the whole country will be notified. Traders and FBR will work together for registration. A new beginning — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) December 6, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Shabbar Zaidi had announced that FBR has released refunds worth Rs5.5 billion under the fully automated faster system.

The FBR chairman in a tweet said the most important change in paradigm is that such refunds have been issued under fully automated, impersonal, harassment and corruption-free system.

