NACTA clarifies ‘merit-based’ appointment of Zartaj Gul’s sister

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has clarified that the appointment of Shabnam Gul, a sister of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir, was completely based on merit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

NACTA spokesperson, while clarifying its stance on the appointment, said that 12 federal and provincial officers including Grade 17 to 19 officials had submitted applications for deputation.

The appointment was finalised by a three-member committee that interviewed candidates for the vacant posts of directors and deputy directors of the institution on May 14.

The spokesperson detailed that six candidates including Shabnam Gul Wazir were shortlisted for the positions and the names were forwarded to Establishment Division for final approval.

Ms Shabnam Gul was finalised after she was found appropriate for the position of director of NACTA’s Research Wing on basis of merit, the spokesperson added.

Gul is a PhD scholar, who has written many articles on extremism and terrorism, already performing duties as director on Grade 19.

After reviewing the recommendations of NACTA’s selection committee, the Establishment Division released appointment orders of Shabnam Gul on May 22.

