Popular mimicry artist Shafaat Ali on Thursday entertained audiences with his mimicry of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) presdient Mian Shehbaz Sharif during the second show of 2019 season of ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’.

As the show host Waseem Badami invited Shafaat Ali (playing Shehbaz Sharif) on stage, he celebrated his release in his signature style by waving his hands in the air and reciting Jalib’s poetry.

He danced on stage with one of his party workers (played by fellow comedian Sakhawat Naz) and then termed his release the victory of justice before being corrected by party worker that it is only half the justice as his brother and PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif is till in prison.

When asked about Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony, the dummy Shehbaz Sharif also cracked jokes about the singers who performed at the ceremony but most importantly demanded that the former PCB chairman Najam Sethi should have been invited for the ceremony.

The show host Waseem Badami too appreciated the idea and urged the audiences to clap for Najam Sethi for taking the initiative and making the first three seasons of PSL a success.

