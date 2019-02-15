Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shafaat Ali’s mimicry of Shehbaz Sharif will leave you in splits

Popular mimicry artist Shafaat Ali on Thursday entertained audiences with his mimicry of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) presdient Mian Shehbaz Sharif during the second show of 2019 season of ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’.

As the show host Waseem Badami invited Shafaat Ali (playing Shehbaz Sharif) on stage, he celebrated his release in his signature style by waving his hands in the air and reciting Jalib’s poetry.

He danced on stage with one of his party workers (played by fellow comedian Sakhawat Naz) and then termed his release the victory of justice before being corrected by party worker that it is only half the justice as his brother and PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif is till in prison.

When asked about Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony, the dummy Shehbaz Sharif also cracked jokes about the singers who performed at the ceremony but most importantly demanded that the former PCB chairman Najam Sethi should have been invited for the ceremony.

The show host Waseem Badami too appreciated the idea and urged the audiences to clap for Najam Sethi for taking the initiative  and making the first three seasons of PSL a success.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Actress Charlotte Rampling gets lifetime achievement award at Berlin fest

Lifestyle

‘The Wandering Earth’ on track to become China’s highest-grossing…

Lifestyle

Brie Larson makes superhero debut in female-led ‘Captain Marvel’

Lifestyle

Fans, critics shower praise on Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’


ARY NEWS URDU