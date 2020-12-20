Shafqat Mahmood convenes education ministers’ conference

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has convened an inter-provincial education ministers conference on 30th of December, ARY News reported.

Matters pertaining to new academic session, reduction in summer vacations, COVID-19 situation in the country, board examinations and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

All the provincial education ministers and other high officials will attend the meeting through a video link, said the sources.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had taken to Twitter to announce that his ministry had started the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

He has directed to formulate Pakistan education policy-2021 through a widespread consultative process.

While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary. So on my direction a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 20, 2020

“While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“So on my direction a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.”

