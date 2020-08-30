‘Children’s health top priority; education centres to be reopen soon’

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has hinted reopening of educational institutions across the country, however, he clarified that the children’s health will be on the top priority of the federal government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal authorities will review the situation of coronavirus pandemic. A session scheduled on September 7 will be attended by education ministers of all provinces to take a final decision regarding the resumption of academic sessions, he said.

“I have suggested distributing classes into two sections [as a precautionary measure against COVID-19] in order to continue academic sessions. The classes should be continued into separate batches of students. However, we will also see the situation of COVID-19 cases after the conclusion of the Muharram month.”

“The government is fully aware of the academic loss the students but health of children is our top priority. The authorities are devising plans for reopening universities as soon as possible.”

He also detailed different plans for educational institutions, saying that a suggestion was also under consideration for allowing the centres for resuming classes of Level 8 to Level 12 students in the first phase.

To a question, he replied that strict action will be taken against those schools for violating the government’s order for a 20 per cent discount in tuition fees. The educators lost their jobs will be restored after the reopening of schools. He further said that the decision for promoting student had been taken in view of halting exams due to coronavirus.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the decision for organising of exams in medical colleges is not up to the federal or provincial governments. The boards of the medical colleges will have to take decision for organising exams.

The education minister answered another question that the curriculum had been prepared in 2006 and the new curriculum will be introduced in 2020 for all educational institutions including seminaries. At the time, the education ministry has finalised curriculum from Class I to V with the consensus of all provinces. The uniform curriculum will be taken into effect from April 2020, he said.

