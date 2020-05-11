Govt to announce policy for supplementary students soon: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, said on Monday that the federal government will unveil its policy for supplementary students and matriculation classes within two to three days, ARY News reported.

Shafqat Mahmood, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’, said that there was no confusion on the policy announced by the federal government related to education institutions and academic activities.

Mahmood said that the ban on schools was not lifted in view of children’s health amid coronavirus pandemic. The concerned authorities have decided to suspend examinations besides ordering to scrutinise the academic progress of students on the basis of previous results.

Besides giving the policy for supplementary students, the federal government will also unveil decisions regarding the matriculation classes including 9th and 10th grades.

The education minister that the government asked education boards of the country to forward recommendations in two to three days. He urged private schools to promote students to the next levels enrolled in Class I to VIII.

The minister slammed the criticism launched by the opposition parties against the government.

Mahmood clarified that the government has not ended the lockdown but eased some restrictions in view of difficulties being faced by the people like hunger and unemployment. The other nations including the United States (US) and European countries were also lifting some restrictions amid coronavirus crisis.

He added that the number of COVID-19 infections was less in Pakistan as compared to the US and European countries. The coronavirus pandemic was not spread in Pakistan following the strong policies and steps of the federal government.

To a question, Mahmood admitted that it was suggested to purchase medicines from India, however, the federal cabinet did not approve to grant permission for any trade activity with India.

He said that an investigation should be launched against those involved in corruption and irregularity by bringing medicines from India after violating the cabinet’s decision.

