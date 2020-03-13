Shafqat Mahmood says govt taking all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that all possible steps are being taken by the government to control the spread of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly, he said the government is closely monitoring and scrutinizing the situation, besides taking appropriate steps to check the pandemic.

Shafqat Mahmood also said quarantine center was established at the Pak-Afghan Border for screening of Pakistani citizens coming from Iran.

Around one million people have been screened at different airports of the country while diagnostic kits were provided at various hospitals, he said.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has demanded of the government to take spread of coronavirus seriously and convene a joint sitting of the parliament to evolve a comprehensive strategy to counter this pandemic.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and MQM Pakistan Leader Amin-ul-Haq demanded of the government to declare State of emergency in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a point, Parliamentary Secretary on Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan informed the House that Pakistan International Airlines has rescheduled a flight to bring back Pakistan citizens from Saudi Arabia this Sunday. Shafqat Mahmood said the national flag carrier will ensure all possible arrangements to take Pakistani citizens to Saudi Arabia and from there to back home.

Earlier in the day, another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Karachi, department of health Sindh revealed on Friday.

According to details, the infected individual has arrived in Karachi two days prior from Islamabad.

The current tally of those diagnosed with the mysterious and dangerous virus has climbed to 21 in Pakistan while 2 patients have made full recoveries and have been given clean bills of health.

