Minister urges poets to highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday urged poets and writers to highlight the atrocities against Kashmiris in the occupied valley by the Indian authorities, ARY News reported.

This he said while meeting with writers, intellectuals, poets and other prominent personalities at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

During the literary sitting, Mahmood said that the nation is united against the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He urged for highlighting the Kashmir issue through poetry.

He said that the economic indicators are positive as the value of Pakistani rupee is now stabilising and the position of the stock market is also improving.

“The education system needs improving with coordination of you as the government is mulling to formulate a uniform education system. However, a committee of intellectuals is yet to finalise the language of the curriculum.”

“It is my personal opinion to formulate the curriculum in the Urdu language, whereas, English as a subject.

On the occasion, the education minister interacted with the participants and also participated in the question and answer session.

