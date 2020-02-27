Shafqat Mahmood applauds Sindh govt’s efforts to tackle coronavirus  

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday called on the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and applauded the provincial government’s efforts towards tackling novel coronavirus after a case was reported from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

This was the first contact between the federal and the provincial authorities after a case was reported from Karachi on Wednesday night of a person diagnosed with the virus after he traveled to Iran along with his family.

The two also discussed introduction of uniform syllabus designed by the federal education ministry country-wide.

The chief minister said that introducing a course outline was a provincial subject after the passage of the 18th amendment but since the federal education minister has taken an initiative, the provincial government would support the plan.

The syllabus prepared by the education ministry would be taught in all government, private and English medium school all over Pakistan.

The federal Minister briefed the chief minister that he had taken Wifaqul Madaris and other concerned clerics into confidence regarding decision to register seminaries.

“The divisional committees under concerned commissioners will monitor implementation of federal government’s educational plan,” Shafqat Mahmood said and added that the clerics had extended their complete cooperation for the plan.

The chief minister said that the seminaries have always supported the government in promotion of peace and introduction of formal education along with religious courses.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh chaired an emergency meeting after the first confirmed case of coronavirus surfaced in Karachi and directed health officials to conduct screening tests of 1500 people recently returned from Iran.

The chief minister was informed that 1500 recently returned people from Iran have been identified.

Secretary Health informed that a group of 28 people, which were accompanied with the patient of coronavirus was in contact with department officials and extending cooperation.

The chief minister directed for shifting concerned people to isolation and arranging quarantine for them.

