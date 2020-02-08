Shafqat Mehmood govt to address reservations of coalition partners

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday inaugurated Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Eastern Bypass Section, ARY News reported.

The 16.58 kilometres long eastern bypass cost rs. 11 billion and it comprises of two phases. The eastern bypass has six lines, nine bridges and eight underpasses.

The project has been completed by the National Highways Authority (NHA).

Expressing his views during interaction with the media, the federal minister said government carrying out a development project and almost 60 per cent of the development fund has been released.

“The government is committed to complete ongoing development projects.”

While giving an answer to a query of the journalist, Shafqat Mehmood said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed government along with the help of its coalition partners.

He said the reservations of the allied parties will be resolved by PTI. “The coalition will continue with the allied partners.”

Commenting on the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shafqat Mehmood said, he is unable to understand the logic behind the demand of PML-N supremo to allow Maryam Nawaz to fly to London for his treatment.

