Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has taken serious note of reports that certain private school systems are forcing students to buy the entire package of text and notebooks at exorbitant prices from designated shops.

In a press release by the relevant department on the matter, he said this practice must be stopped forthwith and parents must be given the option to buy only those books that are required.

The minister also asked provincial governments to take notice of this practice and ensure that it is rectified.

Mahmood here on August 2 denied any cut in the budgetary allocation for Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

Responding to queries raised by students and educationists, following his detailed presentation on “Education System of Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward, he strongly dispelled the impression that funds for the Commission may have been slashed.

