KARACHI: The Sindh government Sindh government has declared 2nd of October (Friday) as public holiday to mark the Urs of saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (R.A) throughout the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, 14th Safar 1442 (A.H.) (Friday) has been declared as public holiday in connection with the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (R.A).

All public offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the eve of the Urs.

The ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities to celebrate the poetry of the saint.

The holiday was announced to facilitate people, as large number of pilgrims hailing from various walks of the society throng the last resting place of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to pay their respects.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language. His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.

Comments

comments