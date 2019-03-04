Ex-IAS officer backs call to give PM Imran Nobel Peace Prize

KARACHI: A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal has backed call to give Prime Minister Imran Khan Nobel Peace Prize, ARY News reported.

In an interview with an Indian TV, Shah Faesal argued in favour of awarding PM Khan Nobel Prize for his peace gesture to release IAS officer Abhinandan.

He said Premier Imran Khan stood for peace at the time when nuclear disaster was feared. He said such gestures were rare in the subcontinent.

“Releasing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan is not a small gesture, (specially) at a time when we were actually expecting that nuclear disaster is going to happen. This prime minister stands up and says that we are going to release Wing Commander Abhinandan. It sets the level of humanity as well.

“We have not seen such gestures happening in our subcontinent. Imran Khan did show a lot of courage in releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan and that courage will be acknowledged mainly by parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan and his family,” he said.

The former IAS officer said, “Let’s acknowledge the sincerity of his gesture.”

The release of pilot Abhinandan is a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The announcement to release the captured pilot was made on February 28 by PM Khan during a joint session of parliament.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets had arrested one pilot, who had ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

