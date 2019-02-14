ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday hailed the Lahore High Court’s decision of granting bail to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The PPP leader while terming the LHC’s decision as a “welcome move”, said now politics will take place in an independent environment and with independent thinking.

Extending his support to the government to steer country out of the crises, Shah went to say that the opposition will work together to draft a plan of action for the issues faced by the country.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, LHC’s decision to grant bail to the party president was based on merit and is a victory of the truth.

Read more: Shah says will support initiatives to bring foreign investment

Aurangzeb added, Nawaz Sharif will also be proven right soon and will be among the public.

Earlier in the day, the LHC had approved the bail plea Shehbaz Sharif and ordered his release in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

Junior Sharif was asked to submit two surety bonds of worth rupees one million.

Comments

comments