FM Qureshi, British counterpart discuss repatriation of UK nationals

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed measures to ensure early repatriation of British citizens stranded in Pakistan due to suspension of international flights to the country.

During the conversation today, the two sides agreed to continue discussions on tackling the coronavirus crisis effectively.

Both the foreign ministers discussed the early return of British nationals stuck in Pakistan.

FM Qureshi lauded the role of health professionals striving to turn the tide on the contagion.

Earlier, on April 5, the British High Commission (BHC) in Islamabad had said, in total over 4000 people were expected to have flown back home from Pakistan after the coronavirus outbreak.

There are around 100,000 Britons who reside in Pakistan and 21,000 Brits are in the country for a short term stay at any given time, according to a statement.

It said the British High Commission (BHC) in Islamabad was working hard with the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to help British nationals get home, adding its priority is to support the most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with medical needs.

