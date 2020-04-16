ISLAMABAD: Resident Representative of the International Monitory Fund (IMF) Teresa Daban Sanchez met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath during the meeting, according to the Foreign Office.

While acknowledging the important role of the IMF, the foreign minister exchanged views with Resident Representative Dabanon on the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain the pathogen and address the associated socio-economic challenges.

Referring to the enormous challenges posed by COVID-19, he highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal for a “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to enable them fiscal space to combat the disease, save precious lives, and shore up economies.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed an announcements by the G20, the IMF, the World Bank and others on debt service suspension initiative for debt stressed countries. He underscored that any initiative for supporting the developing countries to combat COVID-19 ramifications should be inclusive and without onerous conditionalities.

This meeting was in further follow-up to the Prime Minister’s initiative and Pakistan’s efforts to bring together important stakeholders on a platform to promote coordinated health and economic response.

It was agreed to continue to closely engage on COVID-19 and on other matters of mutual interest.

