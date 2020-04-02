Web Analytics
Qureshi appeals philanthropists to donate to PM’s COVID-19 fund

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday appealed philanthropists to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 fund saying they never disappointed the nation in testing times, be it an earthquake or massive floods.    

In a video message on Twitter, he expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedics in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, saying the country can’t win its battle against the contagion without them.

“You are our heroes. We thank you,” he said.

FM Qureshi also lauded the role of the law enforcement agencies, the Pakistan Army and the media in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Around 300,000 youth sign up to Corona Relief Tiger Force

He appealed the people to practice social distancing and adopt precautionary measures to keep the infection at bay.

“We need faith and youth. A combination of these two will help Pakistan win [the battle against COVID-9],” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Read More: PM announces relief package, youth force, public fund to fight COVID-19

He said the government constituted the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to improve coordination among province to tackle the coronavirus crisis, adding a command and control centre was also set up to ensure implementation of the committee’s decisions.

