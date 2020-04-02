ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday appealed philanthropists to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 fund saying they never disappointed the nation in testing times, be it an earthquake or massive floods.

In a video message on Twitter, he expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedics in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, saying the country can’t win its battle against the contagion without them.

“You are our heroes. We thank you,” he said.

FM Qureshi also lauded the role of the law enforcement agencies, the Pakistan Army and the media in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed the people to practice social distancing and adopt precautionary measures to keep the infection at bay.

“We need faith and youth. A combination of these two will help Pakistan win [the battle against COVID-9],” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

پاکستان کی طاقت ہمارے عوام کا عزم اور ہمت ہے۔ اس کڑے وقت میں ہمارے ڈاکٹروں ، نرسوں ، رضاکاروں ، پولیس ، مسلح افواج اور تمام اداروں کا شکریہ جو پاکستان کو محفوظ رکھنے کے لئے دن رات کام کر رہے ہیں۔ انشاءاللہ متحد رہ کر کرونا کیخلاف جنگ ؛ جیتے گا پاکستان۔#COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/9og7oZavWk — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 2, 2020

He said the government constituted the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to improve coordination among province to tackle the coronavirus crisis, adding a command and control centre was also set up to ensure implementation of the committee’s decisions.

