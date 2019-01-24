Qureshi says better foreign policy needed to confront challenges

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday stressed the need for a better foreign policy to cope with the challenges confronting the country.

Addressing the participants of 38th diplomatic course in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is facing huge economic challenges and the foreign office is at the forefront of efforts to steer the country out of the current situation through economic diplomacy.

He asked the participants to act as a bridge between Pakistan and the international community in order to further strengthen relations and urged them to work hard with honesty and commitment while executing their responsibilities to enlighten the name of their country through successful diplomacy.

The foreign minister said Pakistan produced outstanding diplomats and he was confident that the Foreign Service Academy will continue to work with further betterment in the best interest of the country.

Earlier, on Jan 22, he said that the respect of Pakistani passport was being restored across the globe due to the positive policies adopted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Overseas Pakistanis always showed trust in the leadership of PM Khan, he said while addressing Pakistani expats in Doha, resolving that together they would make Naya Pakistan.

