On Mother’s Day, FM reaffirms solidarity with ‘steadfast’ Kashmiri women

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message on Mother’s Day said the country stands in solidarity with Kashmiri mothers in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“On #MothersDay, we stand in solidarity with Kashmiri mothers in IOJ&K and honour their immense sacrifices. From embracing martyrs to awaiting return of disappeared sons, they remain steadfast in just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. Salute their indomitable spirit,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a message on Mother’s  Day said they especially salute the mothers of martyrs, who offered great sacrifice of their sons.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said mothers of Pakistan are distinctive in the world as they thank Almighty Allah on the martyrdom of their sons.

He said the nation salutes to Major Nadeem Abbas and other security personnel, who embraced martyrdom in a landmine blast in Balochistan, as well as their mothers and families.

