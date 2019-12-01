FM Qureshi to depart for Sri Lanka on two-day visit today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be departing for Sri Lanka on a two-day official tour today, ARY News reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the foreign minister will hold meetings with the newly elected Sri Lankan president and the prime minister during his two-day visit. He will also meet his Sri Lankan counterpart.

The whole gamut of bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest will come under discussion.

Earlier, on Nov 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the telephonic conversation, he extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

PM Khan had said the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa.

He hoped the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya’s stewardship.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed. The two leaders reciprocated each other’s desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

