FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi to address UNGA 2020 session today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would address the 75th virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2020 on Tuesday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

The address of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from the UNGA would be broadcasted at 4:00 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met an informal meeting in New York today to discuss the worsening human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The OIC contact group met an informal meeting in New York at the request of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The Permanent Representatives of Pakistan, Ambassador Munir, and the Permanent Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Niger, Azerbaijan, and OIC Observer Mission attended the meeting.

Members of the Contact Group reviewed recent developments relating to Jammu and Kashmir, including the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK and the tensions along the LoC.

Reaffirming the OIC’s principled position on the issue, all members of the Contact Group spoke and expressed deep concern at the continued violations by India of the fundamental human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Contact Group also asked the UN Secretary-General, the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council to call on India to halt the human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, rescind the unilateral and illegal measures taken on and after 5 August 2019.

Conveying the special message of the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ambassador Munir Akram said that the RSS-BJP regime in India was engaged in systematically engineering a demographic change in IIOJK through new domicile rules.

The issuance of 1.6 million domicile certificates (since March) was meant to change the demography of IIOJK from a Muslim majority into Hindu majority territory. In another attempt to obliterate the Muslim identity of occupied Jammu and Kashmir the status of Urdu language was being changed under the new legislation, he added.

