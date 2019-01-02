Shah Mehmood, CM Buzdar condemn Indian aggression

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have strongly denounced Indian act of state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The minister for foreign affairs called on Punjab’s chief minister at his office in Lahore today to discuss various issues including violation of human rights in IoK and others.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the Indian barbarism in the occupied valley and its aggression along Line of Control (LoC).

“The PTI lead government will continue to unveil the odious face of India at all forums,” the chief minister contented.

On the occasion, Mr Buzdar also apprised the the FM of the ongoing development schemes in the province especially in southern part of Punjab.

He said cabinet’s meetings will also be held in other divisions of the province after the one recently held in Bahawalpur. “The separate secretariat for the south Punjab will be established soon,” he continued.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said redressing of the grievances of the people of south Punjab is among our key priorities.

He said in the past resources were spent on some specific areas but the PTI government has diverted their attention towards far flung and underdeveloped areas of the country.

