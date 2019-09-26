NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the international community to play its role in immediately ending the blockade of nearly eight million Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Talking to his Argentinian counterpart Jorge Marcelo Faurie on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York, he said the people of occupied Kashmir have been enduring worst human rights and humanitarian conditions at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both the countries exchanged views on issues of international importance and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation between the two sides at the multi-lateral forums.

They also discussed possible avenues for cooperation and collaboration with regard to their respective Antarctic programmes.

Foreign Minister Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Kazak counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi wherein matters of mutual interest, the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, regional peace and other issues were came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Indian wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir hence it had revoked the special status of the held valley on August 5. He said that inhuman curfew and clampdown deepening humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

