ISLAMABAD: Underlining the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative of China, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the BRI has emerged as the single most effective instrument of globalization and international development cooperation.

He was addressing a conference on BRI in the federal capital, here on Wednesday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the world and both the countries are promoting mutual partnership.

The foreign minister said realignments are taking place in the region and we seek inputs from academia and the private sector to prepare our policies that suits the interests of the country.

He said Pakistan is committed to the implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Qureshi said Hindutva approach is permeating in India. He said Pakistan’s gesture of opening the Kartarpur Corridor was responded by India with the judgment on Babri Mosque.

He, however, said Pakistan will fully facilitate the Sikh Yatrees to visit their sacred places.

Chinese President Xi launched the Belt and Road initiative in 2013, and according to data from Refinitiv, the total value of projects in the scheme stands at $3.67 trillion, spanning countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and South America.

