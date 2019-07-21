Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemns DIK shooting, blast

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has strongly denounced the Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) shooting and blast that claimed lives of nine including four policemen, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Terming the act as an attempt to disturb law and order in the area, Qureshi said commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

“Those who sacrificed their lives while performing duties, are pride of the nation”, he said.

He reiterated government’s resolve of rooting out the terrorism from the country.

Earlier in the day, At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

A bomb device exploded at the gate of District Headquarters Hospital DIK when the dead bodies of the deceased policemen were being transferred to the medical facility.

Overall nine people including four policemen were killed in twin terror strike.

At least 15 people were injured in the blast at hospital gate. The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical attendance.

Security personnel cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation, local officials said.

