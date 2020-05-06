Pakistan likely to see COVID-19 peak in late May or June: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan would likely to see the peak of coronavirus cases in late May or June, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the statement while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’. He, however, said that the number of patients put on ventilators was less in Pakistan. The government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the nationals in hospitals despite nation-wide arrangements were made across the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“There are many disasters to impose a continuous lockdown as already the business community and white-collar segment are extremely worried due to ongoing restrictions in the country. We will have to make more arrangements to cope with the situation if it worsens.”

Read: FM Qureshi stresses need for long-term strategy to eliminate COVID-19

“We have significantly increased the testing capacity, isolation facilities and provision of personal protection equipment (PPEs) besides preparing a volunteer force. Besides all these arrangements, the government also possesses the responsibility of looking into the financial issues of the country.”

“People will have to cope with the challenges of lockdown alongside fighting coronavirus pandemic.”

The foreign minister detailed that around one million volunteers registered themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force to assist the government for providing relief to the nationals across the country. He added that there was no existence of a local government system in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read: Pakistan’s economy cannot afford a prolonged lockdown: FM Qureshi

Qureshi rejected the allegations of the political opponents of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government regarding the political motives of the tiger force. He elaborated that the federal government constituted committees on district-level and deputy government officers to monitor the force’s activities. The force is joined by political workers, doctors, social activists and many others who have voluntarily decided to assist the government for continuing relief activities.

Replying a question, the foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to visit Sindh province at any time, however, the language used by the provincial government was not friendly.

“We have clarified it many times that the Sindh government is completely independent in making own decisions under the 18th constitutional amendment,” said Qureshi.

Read: Bukhari, Yusuf meet FM Qureshi to discuss repatriation process

“18th amendment was a major development and I am still praising it. However, we should review the experiences after spending 10 years of post-18th amendment. No one is reshaping the constitutional amendment but any modification for its improvement must be praised as well. The government invites everyone to sit together for making further improvements in the 18th amendment.”

“I would like to know the reason for neglecting to review the laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during the last 10 years. Although, the political parties had made agreement on the names of NAB chairmen, however, no attention was given on the laws.

Read: Pakistan reports 40 more coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

“The opposition should \sit and talk regarding the NAB laws. If the opposition parties have any suggestions regarding the elimination of corruption than they should come forward to hold talks with the government.”

“One segment wants to make NAB institution as weak and powerless as the anti-corruption department. Bilawal and Shehbaz Sharif should come forward if they have suggestions ration than searching for doors of NRO.”

The foreign minister said that the federal government summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) in order to devise a national action plan to fight coronavirus pandemic. PM Imran Khan is also expected to attend the upcoming NA session, he added.

Comments

comments