ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for economic diplomacy to achieve self-reliance.

Addressing the officers of the foreign office in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said all resources will be utilized to transform the foreign ministry as per the modern-day requirements and make it more vibrant and result oriented, Radio Pakistan reported.

He pointed out that the establishment of a consultative council was an important step that continues to provide guidance on important issues.

“We have selected 12 missions abroad where video service will be started in order to further improve coordination between the foreign office and foreign missions,” Qureshi said adding that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was also developing a special application which will connect him with all the officers.

He expressed the confidence that the officers will give valuable inputs to further improve the performance while playing a pivotal role in progress and development of the country.

Qureshi said the foreign office played a commendable role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

