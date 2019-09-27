IoK crisis, Islamphobia key points of PM Khan’s UNGA speech: Qureshi

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in few moments and his speech is completely prepared, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the United States (US) Department of State had demanded Indian authorities to lift curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and immediate release of the political prisoners.

He slammed the Indian premier, saying that ‘Howdy Modi’ is now become ‘Rowdy Modi’.

“Article 370 has no importance and our stance is to stop continuing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir after lifting curfew to give the right to the Kashmiris. At this moment, [Indian spy] Kulbhushan Jadhav has no importance as well except the Kashmir issue. This is the time to give importance to the more than eight million Kashmiris sieged inside their houses.”

The foreign minister said that the ongoing IoK crisis is the key point of the upcoming speech of PM Khan, whereas, the premier will also give a solid stance against Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly on Friday (today).

In his historic address, PM Imran Khan will draw the world’s attention towards illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government, grave human rights violations and growing humanitarian crisis in the held valley.

Sources said that the prime minister will also expose the real face of India and its nefarious design to change the demography of occupied Kashmir before the world.

