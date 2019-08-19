PM Khan presented Pakistan’s stance before Trump over IoK situation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented Pakistan’s stance during his telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump over the deteriorated situation of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking to reporters, said that the telephonic conversation between PM Khan and Donald Trump was made on August 16 at around 10:00 pm where the premier asked the US president to contact Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. He added that Trump has contacted Modi today (Tuesday) after its discussion with PM Khan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“US President had also expressed concerns over the regional tensions. PM Khan had said that Modi-led government was responsible for the deteriorated situation of the region due to its illegal steps [in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.]”

“The steps taken by the Indian government had motives to change the demographic status of the disputed area. PM Khan had said that the situation worsened after the illegal moves of New Delhi and imposition of curfew for 15 days in IoK besides arresting thousands of Kashmiris.

“The premier had discussed the Kashmir situation in detail with the US President and demanded to remove the restriction in IoK. He also urged Trump to send United Nations’ observers to the occupied valley and ask India to fulfil its promises made with the international institutions for finding a solution to the longstanding dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.”

Read More: US President Trump, Modi discuss Kashmir issue: White House

Qureshi said that the Indian authorities had committed violation of human rights in IoK. He also praised President Trump for his serious efforts for Kashmir resolve.

“PM Imran Khan had interpreted the nation’s aspiration and we have proud of our premier to represent the Kashmir case in the best ever manner,” concluded the foreign minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that US President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged to reduce tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

Comments

comments