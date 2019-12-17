ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed upon India to withdraw the discriminatory citizenship act.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against this controversial act at every forum. He said the legislation is against the minorities especially the Muslims.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that several organizations working for religious freedom have also expressed their reservations against the Indian legislation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India stands divided on the contentious legislation. Five Indian states including Delhi government have also refused to implement the new citizenship act.

He said India currently is facing constitutional crisis and the situation there is deteriorating. The situation that we used to see in occupied Kashmir is now prevalent in entire India.

Read more: “Night of horrors”: Inside the Indian university stormed by police

The FM also lamented the use of force against the peaceful protesters raising voice against the legislation. He said the way the students of Aligarh University and Jamia Millia were subjected to violence is before the world.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the world community to react to the controversial acts by the Indian government. He said those who resorted to silence earlier will have to break their silence now.

He pointed out that several countries including the United States, Britain, Canada, Singapore and the UAE have issued travel advisories and warned their citizens not to visit India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said secular and democratic image of India stands buried as the mindset of Hindutva and Hindurashtra is being imposed there.

