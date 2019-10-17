ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday urged global powers to pay attention over the humanitarian crisis impending in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing an event in Air University – Islamabad here today, said that the New Delhi has taken the step by ending the special status of IOJK which violated the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UN).

He added millions of Kashmiris are facing illegitimate sanctions following the illegal move by the Indian government. “A humanitarian crisis is impending in occupied Kashmir and Pakistan is standing alongside with the Kashmiri people struggling to get their basic rights.”

The foreign minister added that the ties between India and Pakistan have always faced troubles despite the Islamabad’s desire to maintain a friendly relationship with all of its neighbouring countries. He reiterated that the present government has adopted the agenda of public welfare and socio-economic development.

He said that the risks to the regional stability have increased due to the exhibition of hegemonic pretensions by India, which consistently delivering war-mongering stances and nuclear threats just to get electoral benefits.

“Islamabad exhibited restraint, responsibility and avoidance of arms race in this situation, however, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the evolving security dynamics in its immediate neighbourhood.”

The minister elaborated once again that the Indian government had unilaterally refused to engage into dialogues proposed by Pakistan in order to build confidence between the two countries.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also reinvigorated the Islamabad’s stance for its complete support to reconciliation process for peace establishment in Afghanistan and expressed his hopes that the US-Taliban dialogues will leave to a solution.

The foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan considers China as its closest friend and partner. He said that the government is committed to on-time execution of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that the present government had proposed more projects to uplift the national economy during the latest visit to China paid by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

