Shah Mehmood Qureshi discusses IoK’s situation with his Danish counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has telephoned his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod on Wednesday to apprise him about rights violation and current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Qureshi informed Mr Kofod about the Indian unilateral step of scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

He said the unilateral actions by India are in total contravention of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi said India has put in place a complete curfew in Occupied territory since August 5, and committing relentless human rights violations there.

The FM said the UN Secretary-General has also taken notice of the situation. He said the Kashmiri people have no access to food and medicines due to complete clampdown.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has always expressed readiness and are ready for talks with India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked his Danish counterpart to play his role to get the curfew lifted in occupied Kashmir and bring an end to the difficulties faced by Kashmiri people.

The Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs said his country has concerns on the current situation. He said we will ask both the sides to pursue the course of dialogue to save the region from any conflict.

