FM Qureshi emphasizes on joint strategy to deal with coronavirus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called for a joint strategy to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

In a telephonic conversation with his Bhutanese counterpart Dr. Tandi Dorji on Thursday, he said Pakistan desires for holding a video conference of SAARC health ministers for a comprehensive consultation on the issue among the regional countries, reported Radio Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan has suggested for restructuring of the loans of developing countries as they have to face economic difficulties while confronting the global challenge of coronavirus.

Read more: Pakistan defends raising IoK lockdown at SAARC coronavirus conference

The Bhutanese Foreign Minister endorsed Pakistan’s proposal of holding a video conference of the SAARC health ministers. He also lauded Pakistan’s efforts for restructuring of the loans of developing countries.

Both the Foreign Ministers emphasized that SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund should be established under the leadership of SAARC Secretary General keeping in view the global challenge of the pandemic, and rules and regulations about the fund should be immediately formulated through mutual consultation.

They also decided to stay in contact on the issue.

