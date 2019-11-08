LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the Sikh community expressed praises to Pakistan during his meeting at a photo exhibition in Singapore, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking to journalists in Lahore here today, said that Sikh community showed gratefulness to Pakistan as the country has completed the Kartarpur Corridor project in record time.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is giving a goodwill gesture to Indian government through Kartarpur Corridor, on the other hand, New Delhi authorities are busy in continuing atrocities against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and event barring them from offering Jumma [Friday] prayers.

He criticised that India is consistently exhibiting narrow mindedness which could be witnessed around the world.

“We have completed the Kartarpur Corridor project in a record time period and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it tomorrow [Saturday]. We will fulfil our promises with the Sikh community.”

“It is beyond thoughts of people that the construction work on the project would be completed in the shortest period. India would be agreed to sign the agreement despite hurdles. We have also invited [former Indian premier] Manmohan Singh in the inauguration ceremony and I’ve also received a response letter from him.”

“Manmohan Singh showed a willingness to arrive in the event like a common yatree [pilgrim]. We will welcome him regardless of his status to join the inauguration ceremony.”

Qureshi detailed that the opening of the corridor will facilitate around 5,000 Sikh yatrees in a day. Pakistan has temporarily ended the condition of passport for the pilgrims while PM Khan ordered for not to receive service charges on November 9 and 11 at the event of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, he added. The foreign minister highlighted that Islamabad has set an example of religious freedom and interfaith harmony around the world.

